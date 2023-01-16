 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $50,000

0 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $50,000
This place has been totally gutted and is ready for your vision. Use your imagination and turn this house into a home. Recent electric & circuit breakers. Currently zoned as a single family, possibilities for multi- unit dwelling.

