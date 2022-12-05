Current house of worship, over 7500 square feet on 2 floors, central air, 4 bathrooms, large commercial kitchen, off street parking for 20 cars.
0 Bedroom Home in Batavia - $100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Designers of new Bills stadium had Buffalo weather in mind. But 7 feet of snow will still be a problem
The Buffalo Bills have a weather challenge, but it’s not what you think.
After Thursday's game, Jay-Z met briefly with Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and quarterback Josh Allen.
A 25-year-old Buffalo man was killed after he was shot multiple times early Saturday, Buffalo police said.
Cheektowaga strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr. is accused of paying some of the $250,000 in bribes reportedly accepted by now retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Joseph S. Bongiovanni.
The Buffalo News' Buffalo Bills reporters weigh in with their predictions for the Bills' Week 13 tilt with the New England Patriots.
Karen Hamm brought legal action to overturn a decision to terminate her over an assignment that asked students to translate into Spanish a series of phrases that included the words "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American."
Alan Pergament: Al Michaels was off his prime days in a sleepy Bills win but Kirk Herbstreit was solid
In the postgame show after the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Prime Video’s "Thursday Night Football," studio a…
Alan Pergament: Bills-Pats is simulcast on Ch. 7; Fitzpatrick to interview his favorite QB – Josh Allen
Prime Video has a couple of interesting pregame pieces planned for Thursday night’s game revolving around Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Pergament says.
Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Buffalo-based chef Darian Bryan shared the menu for the "Welcome, Odell!" dinner. Here's what was served.