SOJKA, Daniel J.

SOJKA - Daniel J. Age 27, of South Wales, NY, died suddenly in his home May 28, 2018. Loving son of James and Nancy Sojka; cherished brother of David (Ashley) Sojka and Carolyn (Jon) Engasser. Dearest uncle to Kayli and Riley Engasser, Jacob Monday, and Austin, Leah, Rachel and Shawn Sojka. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Special friend of Lisa and Josh Oun and Fr. Pat Ippolito. A 2009 graduate of East Aurora High School, Daniel discovered his love for landscaping work while employed at St. Matthew's Cemetery and working with supervisor Rick Lesniewski and the groundskeeping crew of Sam, Summer, Ken and Joe. He enjoyed meteorology, storm chasing, cooking, and being a railway enthusiast and ham radio operator (KC2LQQ). Daniel had a passion for music and loved his time as a choir member at St. George parish. He travelled extensively across North America from the Bay of Fundy to the Grand Coulee dam. Those wishing to remember Daniel in a special way are asked to make a donation in his name to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Visitation will be Monday June 4 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Comfort Funeral Home, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, June 5 at 10 am at St. George RC Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com