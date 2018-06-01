Letter: Trump is unfit to run these United States

Like it or not, #45 is the danger within this country!

His presidency is driven to create policies that enrich himself, and his family – not America! He has the need to work diligently to destroy, by undoing whatever President Obama accomplished! This demonstrates how insecure Trump is!

He claims that meeting with Kim Jong-un is important to him to keep America and the world safe .

Trump is embroiled in an investigation that could very well end his presidency, or lead to an indictment!

I truly feel his primary motivation in meeting with North Korea is self-aggrandizement.

North Korea and Iran pose real threats to us and the world. I do not feel that #45 is adept enough to handle this situation. Trump tends to go with his “gut” feelings, rather than the advice of his advisors.

We as Americans should no longer condone or accept his tirades, tantrums, lies or conspiracy theories!

We need to work hard to repair the divide in our country.

“United we stand, divided we fall.“ Our Democracy is precious, and worth preserving.

JoAnn Calandra

East Amherst