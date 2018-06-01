Letter: Students should learn history on gun control

I am inspired by students rallying to demand better gun control laws and taking on the National Rifle Association and reluctant senators/representatives, even though many of the students cannot vote. A bit of history is relevant. The Sullivan Act, passed into law in 1911 by the New York State Legislature, is named after “Big Tim” Sullivan. The law requires every person who purchases/owns a gun to have a permit from the local police department.

Sullivan was a giant of a man, over 6 feet, but he is quoted as saying “My mother told me that I had to get this done, or else!” Women could not vote in New York in 1911, but Tim Sullivan’s mother helped to pass this law, still the foundation for New York’s gun regulations. If you are arrested for possession of a gun without a permit, you are charged under the Sullivan Act.

So the students have history behind them.

Thomas Keating

North Tonawanda