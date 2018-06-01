JASIN, W. Dennis "Jazz"

Of South Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest May 26, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Susan K. (Shanahan) Jasin; devoted father of Dennis (Laurie), Shannon, Craig (Tracyann) and Aaron Jasin; loving grandfather of Kyle, Aaron, Patrick, Jaylin, Isaiah, Kera, Destiny and Alexa; son of the late Walter F. and Theresa (Rogers) Jasin; brother of John (Beth) Jasin, Pat (Bob) Crawford, Barbara Jasin, Karen (Tim) O'Sullivan, Kevin (Linda) Jasin and Eileen (Lew) Barrios; wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. The family will be present Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 2-6 PM for a casual Celebration of Life Gathering at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, NY 14204. All are welcome. Arrangements made by:

