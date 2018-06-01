[BN] Blitz newsletter: How Brian Daboll went from St. Francis to the Bills' OC

Vic Carucci told the story of Brian Daboll's tireless work ethic in a profile of the Bills' new offensive coordinator.

My favorite part is the story of how Daboll landed his first gig as a graduate assistant with a Division I football team. Daboll first sent a letter to all 112 Division I-A coaches at the time. When that didn't work, he sent another letter to each school's offensive and defensive coordinator. When that didn't work, he called the top 20 programs and asked for the name of the assistant coach who was in charge of hiring graduate assistants.

One day he finally got a call back from an assistant at Michigan State.

“Hey, buddy,” the coach told him, “I’ve gotten four of your resumes on my desk in the last week. You’ve got to stop sending me letters.”

But Daboll's persistence paid off, getting in at MSU under Nick Saban, who later recommended Daboll to Bill Belichick.

Sean McDermott invites local high school coaches to get a sideline view of his process: Local high school coaches got to watch Bills coach Sean McDermott run a practice Thursday. “We’ve had in the past Bills staffs that have offered coaching clinics and so forth for the high school coaches," the sectional chairman told Jonah Bronstein, "but nothing like this where they get to see them actually doing their work."

Eric Wood was officially released: That thing we all knew was going to happen finally happened. But what we learned Thursday was that the Bills chose not to designate Wood as a post-June 1 cut, meaning the Bills will take on his full salary cap hit this season. Designating him as a post-June 1 cut would've allowed the dead cap space to be spread over two seasons.

With injury behind him, Bills WR Rod Streater looking for some deja vu: The Bills need someone to step up at wide receiver. Could it be Rod Streater? Jay Skurski wrote about the veteran who had a good training camp last year but got injured in the final preseason game.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.