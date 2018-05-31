Share this article

Police seize loaded weapon from man with prior convictions

A 29-year-old Buffalo man with prior criminal convictions was arrested by police early Wednesday morning after officers found him with a loaded weapon.

James Tyson, of Victoria Street, had a defaced Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun loaded with eight rounds when officers saw him on the porch of a Block Street home, according to a Buffalo police report.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

