Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

What to watch for Friday

1. Track & field - Section VI Championships

The best track and field athletes from Western New York compete at Niagara Falls in the first day of the sectional championships starting at noon.

2. Boys tennis - NYSPHSAA Championships

The state boys tennis championships in Queens continues with the second day of competition, which includes the quarterfinals and semifinals. North Tonawanda's Greg Hastings was the lone local qualifier to win both of his matches yesterday and reach the quarterfinals. He'll advance to Saturday's final with two more wins.

Thursday's roundup

