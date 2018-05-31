Editorial: Tops clears hurdle with settlement of pension dispute

If Tops ever stops, Western New York’s economy will be the poorer for it.

The supermarket chain last week announced a settlement deal with the Teamsters on a pension dispute that clears away a $180 million hurdle in the company’s efforts to restructure its business after filing for bankruptcy in February. It was a welcome development.

The deal between Tops, C&S Wholesale Grocer and Teamsters Local 264 must be approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge later this month. It involves the retirement funds of more than 600 workers at a former C&C warehouse in Lancaster that Tops acquired in December 2013.

Under the settlement of the pension dispute, which has been going on for four years, Tops would forego making payments of about $100 million to the warehouse workers’ pensions. Tops, C&S and the Teamsters will contribute a total of $15 million that will partially replace the pension benefits the warehouse workers would have accrued since late 2013. The payments will likely be made into a 401(k)-like account.

Some of the warehouse workers were not pleased with settling for less than they anticipated, but their bargaining representatives clearly thought a settlement was necessary to help secure the future of Tops Markets.

That leaves one more major pension issue unresolved. Tops has told representatives of Local One of the United Food and Commercial Workers that it will ask a bankruptcy court judge to allow it to reduce its contributions by nearly two-thirds to the workers’ already underfunded pension plan.

That plan covers nearly 23,000 employees and a funding reduction could lead to a reduction in benefit payouts.

Union officials told The News in May that the proposal would allow the supermarket chain to reduce its annual pension contributions by about $9 million a year, to about $5.3 million annually. A bankruptcy judge will decide if that proposal becomes reality.

Returning Tops to prosperity will take time. The chain reported a loss of nearly $2 million during its first month after filing for Chapter 11. It lost about $80 million in 2017, dragged down by interest payments on more than $700 million in debt.

Bankruptcy is like surgery: It involves enduring some short-term pain for the promise of long-term gain.

Tops has outlasted smaller rivals like Quality, Jubilee and other brands, but faces stiff competition from Whole Foods – which is owned by Amazon – along with Trader Joe’s and Wegmans.

The company employs more than 14,000 people in its 174 supermarkets across upstate New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. It is headquartered in Williamsville and is one of the anchors of our retail economy, one we would be hard pressed to do without.