Buffalo man charged with strangulation

A 20-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly restrained a woman, tried to strangle her and ripped her hair out.

According to Buffalo Police, Isaiah Bouldin of Sheffield Avenue locked his victim in the house and used his hands to strangle her, injuring her throat and causing bruising and difficulty with swallowing. He then tore out her hair and threw water into her face. The woman escaped the house, but Bouldin followed her, a police report said.

Bouldin was arrested at Alturia and South Park, and charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and harassment, the report said.