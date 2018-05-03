NFL expected to 'make a decision in the next few days' regarding Bills' Brandon

The NFL is planning to take a look at the circumstances that led the Buffalo Bills to part ways with managing partner and president Russ Brandon.

Whether the league plans to take any action has let to be determined.

A league spokesman sent the following statement to The Buffalo News: "We will discuss the matter with the club and make a decision in the next few days about what, if any, further steps we will take."

Brandon resigned Tuesday amid allegations of workplace and personal misconduct.