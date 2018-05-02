ZORICAK, Betty "Mrs. Z."

February 10, 1927 to April 30. 2018; passed away peacefully of natural causes. Born in Belsano, PA, one of 16 children born to June and William Folckemer. A resident of Buffalo, NY since 1953. She was predeceased by her husband, Leroy Zoricak, Sr., and a grandson, Deane. Those she leaves here include: her daughter, Darlene; two sons, Leroy Jr. (Marianne) and Donald (Patti); two grandsons, Jamie (Danielle) Urso and Daniel Carroll; one granddaughter, Amanda Zoricak; and five great-grandchildren, James "JJ" Schwartz, Mecedes Bachu, Jenna Urso, Jessie Urso, and Solomon Urso; also survived by her sister Elsie Ciesielka and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday and Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. Family and friends are invited to assemble on Saturday at 10 AM for a graveside service in St. John Cemetery, Pine Ridge at Sugar Rd., Cheektowaga. Share condolences online at www.amigone.com