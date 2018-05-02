WNY Driver of The Week: Greg Martin

Driver: Greg Martin

Age: 37

Hometown: Ransomville

Division: 358 Modifieds/Ransomville

Lowdown: Following a distinguished 10 year career in the DIRT.car Sportsman, Martin will move-up this season to Ransomville's top-ranked DIRT.car 358 Modified division. Martin raced for two years in the Sportsman before taking another two years off to start to raise a young family. He returned to the Sportsman class eight years ago. He will campaign a family owned car in the 358 Modifieds just as he did during his Sportsman tenure. Martin raced his Sportsman through the years at many different tracks across the Northeast U.S. and Canada.

Accomplishments: By his own accounting Martin has won about 40 career feature races, taking the checkered flag at various speedways. Martin has won Sportsman season point championships at Ransomville, 2014; RUSH Sportsman Series, 2014, 2015; Sharon (Ohio) Speedway, 2015. He claimed the Friends of Auto Racing (FOAR Score) Fan Club Achievement on Dirt Award in 2014. At one time or another during his career he has been the recipient of many Ransomville Speedway based awards including: Hard Luck, Rookie of the Year, Best Appearing and Most Popular Driver.

Favorite Food: Chicken wings.

Favorite Music: Country music.

Hobbies: Spending time with wife Nicole Martin and their three children, Mason (age 15); Chase, (10) and Cameron (7). Greg coaches his kids in youth lacrosse and attends their other sports events.