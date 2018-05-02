WITMER, Chester C., Jr.

WITMER - Chester C., Jr. 75, passed away April 24, 2018, in his Spring Township, PA residence after suffering complications from diabetes. He was the loving husband of Rosemary M. (Peacock) Witmer for 53 years; they married on December 26, 1964. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was a son of the late Chester C. and Betty J. (Robinson) Witmer. Chester was employed by Bethlehem Steel for 38 years, retiring in 2004. Chester was a 6-year Veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shillington. Chester is survived by two children, Kelly L. Kirchner, wife of Gregory J. Kirchner, Rosedale, MD, and Michael C. Witmer, husband of Julie L. Witmer, Reinholds, PA. His brother Bill, husband of Michele, and grandchildren Andrew, Michael, Allison and Danielle also survive him. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty St., Shillington, PA 19607. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at kuhnfuneralhomes.com