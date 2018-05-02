WILKEN, Juanita E.

WILKEN - Juanita E. Age 93, of North Tonawanda, April 25, 2018, in Buffalo General Hospital after a brief illness. Juanita was a former employee of Sears. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and camping at Lake George. She was the wife of the late Charles G. Wilken. Beloved mother of Harry Wilken, Edwin (Sally) Wilken and the late Charles M. Wilken. Grandmother of Evelyn (Jim) Tyson, Richard (Elizabeth) Wilken, and April (Gregory) Hofmann. Great-grandmother of Richard Jr., Jarrick, Jonathan, Alisha, and Sonya. Friends and family are invited to a Service of Remembrance on Saturday, May 5th at 11:00 AM at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com