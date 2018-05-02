Deaths Death Notices
WHITE, Warren, Jr. "Whitey"
April 28, 2018, age 89, of Tonawanda. Husband of the late Evelyn and the late Catherine; father of Michael (Diane), John (Kate), William (Amy), Kenneth (Megan), Andrew (Jeanette) and the late Karl White; brother of Mary Lou Hahn, Dolores Truszkowski, Lillian White, Sister Mary Veronica White, and the late Shirley Pandolfi and Robert White. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2-5 PM on Sunday only at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held at 5 PM Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 241 Lafayette Ave, Buffalo, NY 14213 are preferred. Whitey proudly served in the US Navy from 1946-1948 and had a long and distinguished career with the City of Buffalo Fire Department. After retiring, he spent many years driving a school bus for handicapped children. He was an active member of the Twin City Council #413, Knights of Columbus, loved to travel, particularly to Hawaii, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed hunting and bowling with his friends. A special thank you to John and Kate White and Larry Meyers for caring for Whitey during the final years of his life. See complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com
