WHITCHER, Margaret (Marger)

WHITCHER - Margaret

(nee Marger)

April 30, 2018; beloved wife of the late Arthur D. Whitcher; mother of Mary, Ann and Jean (Kim); grandmother of Michael, Katherine and Eric; also survived by four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, 5-8 PM, at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:45 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Share your online condolences at www.febrownsons.com