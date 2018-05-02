Warm and windy today, then rain and maybe thunderstorms Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Southwest winds clocking in at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. That could bring down tree limbs and make travel in high-profile vehicles difficult at times, meteorologists said.

It will be warm and mostly sunny for most of the day. The high today in the Buffalo metro region is expected to reach the lower 60s.

Later tonight, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms – and those conditions will continue through Friday night.

Temperatures will remain on the warmer side with highs in the mid 60s.