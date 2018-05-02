WAGNER, Janice J. (Ostwald)

April 19, 2018, age 85. Loving mother of Darlene M. (Virgil) Bailey, Richard M. and Robert W. (Adrienne) Wagner; cherished grandmother of Clairice, Kimberly, Hellena, Jennifer, Ashley, Brandon, Andrew and the late Robert Jr.; adored great- grandmother of Jalonie, Nyalah, Schamara, Maeleigha, Ethan, Evan and Aleena; dear sister of Clarence (late Connie) Ostwald and the late Elmer and William (late Edna) Ostwald; Janice is predeceased by her former husband Richard Charles Wagner; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, Depew, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma at 10 AM. Friends invited. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com