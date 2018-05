TABB, Bernice M.

TABB - Bernice M. April 26, 2018. Wife of George L. Tabb. Mother of Annette Tabb. Also survived by grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family will be present at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, on Friday from 11 AM - 12 PM where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Share condolences www.jerfh.com