Reporters' Notebook: May 2, 2018

WINNING TICKET – The Junior League of Buffalo will celebrate Derby Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St., with mint juleps, Southern cuisine and a live viewing of the race from Churchill Downs. Derby attire of hats and bow ties is encouraged. The best-dressed will win a prize.

Tickets are $60 and include food and an open bar. VIP tickets for $90 include a reserved bar area, goodie bags and more. For tickets, call 884-8865 or visit jlbuffalo.org/derbyday.

NEW LOOKS – Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Fashions will be featured as the United Methodist Women hold a spring fashion show and luncheon at noon Saturday in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Snyder. Tickets are $15, pre-sale only. Call 839-2460 for tickets and reservations.

Hats of every size, shape and color will be the highlight at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Great Lakes Baptist Association-Women Ministry’s Hat Extravaganza Luncheon in Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St. Vendors will be available. Free-will offerings are welcome. For info, call 861-2917.

Yad B’Yad, which provides inclusive programs for those with special needs, will hold its annual fashion show at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Park Country Club, 4949 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Yad B’Yad participants and Hebrew High School students will model the clothing. Tickets are $40 and include brunch. For reservations, call Cindi Mikulik at 204-5380.

IN TUNE – The Westminster Friends of Music will host their third annual Gala at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Saturn Club, 977 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $75 advance at wpcbuffalo.org or $100 at the door and include food and music by the Buffalo jazz combo Gravy. Proceeds benefit the extensive music programming at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Two free musical programs will be offered this weekend in the church at 724 Delaware Ave. The QED Vocal Ensemble, an octet of outstanding local solo and choral singers, will perform at noon Saturday. The annual concert by the 14-member Westminster Handbell Choir will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, accompanied by musicians and dancers from the African American Cultural Center.

LITTLE TREASURES – St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. at Union Road, West Seneca, will hold its fourth annual sale of gently used toys and children’s books from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Proceeds benefit St. John’s Community Preschool.

** CAMPAIGN FEVER – Banners, buttons, bumper stickers and other artifacts from the 1972 Nixon vs. McGovern Presidential race will be featured as the Monroe B. Day Chapter of the American Political Items Collectors holds its 46th annual Political Memorabilia Show and Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn.

More than two dozen collectors and dealers will be buying, selling and trading political items, from George Washington to the present day. Other historic items, including tokens, coins and military memorabilia, also will be on sale. The public is invited to bring in artifacts to show, get appraised or sell at auction.

Admission is $3, except for students and American history teachers, who can attend for free. Free campaign buttons will be given to the first 46 visitors. For more info, call Bren Price Sr. at 440-6865 or email bpricesr@aol.com.

