PEMKIWICZ, Carl T.

PEMKIWICZ - Carl T. 81, of Depew, NY, April 30, 2018. Beloved husband of 58 years to Kathy (Lyons) Pemkiwicz; loving father of Susan (Terry) Voegler and Marty (Kim) Pemkiwicz; grandfather of Sara (Dylan) Goudie, Kyle Pemkiwicz, Rachel and Lisa Epstein; great-grandfather of Cora and Hanah Goudie; brother of Christine Maley and the late Hank (Carol) Pemkiwicz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, where Funeral Services will take place on Saturday morning at 10 AM.