PAOLINI, Norman S., Jr.

PAOLINI - Norman S., Jr. April 30, 2018, age 71; loving husband of Linda M. (nee Decot) Paolini; dear father of Jennifer (Kenneth) Warrington, Stephanie (Jonathan) Waters, Matthew (Angeleigh) Paolini and Teresa (Ryan) Shannon; devoted grandfather of ten grandchildren; son of the late Violet (nee Vastola) and Norman Paolini, Sr.; brother of Richard (Robin), Nelson (Deborah), Paul, Marianne (Salvatore) Pappalardo, Elvira (Robert) Emblidge, Alan (Sharron Spear), Christopher (Elyse), the late Robert (Helena) Paolini and Annette Malin; son-in-law of Teresa M. Decot; also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday and Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Parker), Tonawanda, and Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 AM at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, where a con-celebrated Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Norm was the beloved co-founder of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norm's memory to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, P.O. Box 448, Buffalo, NY, 14215.