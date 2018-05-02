OZOLINS, Bernard J. "Bernie"

April 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Bernick) Ozolins; dearest father of Eric (Joan), Kurt (Kimberly), Christian (Shaton), Tamara and Jason (Michelle) Ozolins; loving grandfather of Alex, Virginia, C.J., Marykelly and Shane. Friends may call Thursday 2-8PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Friday at 9:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY and/or SPCA.