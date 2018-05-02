OSWALD, LeRoy H., Sr. "Ozzie"

Age 85, of the City of Tonawanda, April 30, 2018, at his residence. Husband of 62 years of Ethel J. (nee Silvashy) Oswald; father of LeRoy (Kathy) Oswald, Jr., Deborah Oswald, Steven (Patty) Oswald, Julie (Christopher) Sitek, Kim (Frank) Sampsell and Gail Bishop; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; son of the late Charles John Oswald, Sr. and Ruth (nee Forpahl) Oswald; brother of Wayne (Betty) Oswald and the late Charles J. Oswald, Jr. and Richard Oswald; and brother-in-law of Delores (late Charles) Oswald. LeRoy was a 1951 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a US Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He had been employed by New York Telephone Company for 35 years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was a lifelong member of the Gastown Sportsmens Club and was also a member of Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion and Tonawanda Senior Citizens. LeRoy was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener and loved sports. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 AM Friday in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St. in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.rothfuneral.com