Lombardo buys Snyder funeral home once eyed as new site for Siena restaurant

Lombardo Funeral Home is further expanding into the Northtowns by buying a Snyder funeral home that was considered as a new home for Siena restaurant.

A limited liability company tied to Lombardo Funeral Home and company President Joseph P. Lombardo paid $900,000 for the Schlager DiVito Funeral Home at 5614 Main St., just east of Harlem Road, according to Lombaro and a deed filed Tuesday with the Erie County Clerk's Office.

Lombardo will spend the next couple of months performing extensive interior and exterior renovations before reopening the funeral home under its name by July, Lombardo said Tuesday.

Karen Schlager DiVito, a fifth-generation funeral home operator, will continue to perform funerals at the home in a lease agreement with Lombardo, he said.

The companies for two decades had an arrangement that saw Schlager DiVito perform funerals at the Lombardo Funeral Home in Orchard Park and saw Lombaro perform funerals at the Schlager DiVito Funeral Home in Snyder, Lombardo said. This ended about a year ago, he said.

This will be the fourth Lombardo Funeral Home in the area, joining the home in Orchard Park, one on Linwood Avenue in Buffalo and one on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. The company's advertising promotes "The End of High Cost Funerals."

"Snyder, it's a very nice neighborhood," Lombardo said. "Our funeral home on Niagara Falls Boulevard, it's doing a lot of business where we wish we had more room."

The owners of nearby Siena restaurant had weighed moving to the funeral home building. Chuck Mauro and Henry Gorino are engaged in a dispute with their landlord at 4516 Main St., but Mauro told The Buffalo News last week that the restaurant is staying put for now.

David Schiller of Pyramid Brokerage Co., who handled the sale, said the property received a lot of interest and three solid offers, which helped to drive up the price. Besides the winning bid by Lombardo and the earlier offer from Siena's owners, a third potential buyer that Schiller would not identify also participated.

That proposal would have entailed an adaptive reuse and redevelopment of the 4,836-square-foot facility. It was not for a funeral home or restaurant, Schiller said, although he said he did take calls from other funeral homes.

Schiller said that reflects the "very hot" nature of the market on Main Street in Amherst, as well as the size of the property, at just over an acre.

“There was strong competition among several prospective buyers for this relatively large and well-located site," Schiller said. "Each of the prospects had different plans for the building."