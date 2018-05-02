LIMARDI, Dominic P. "Mickey"

LIMARDI - Dominic P. "Mickey" April 29, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia D. (nee Winger) Limardi; dearest father of Lin Marie (James) Busse, Jayson (Erica) Schultz; also survived by many grandchildren; son of the late Frank and Laura (nee Sestito) Limardi; brother of Vicki, Joanne, the late Angie, Johnie and Frankie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel service Friday 10 AM.