Letter: Tariffs should be set by Congress, not by the whims of president

Tariffs should be set by Congress, not by the whims of president

How can the president unilaterally raise import duties?

In Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution:

Section 7 states “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives;”

Section 8 states “The Congress shall have Power to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imports and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence (sic) and general Welfare of the United States;”

In other words, this Republican Congress not only has to agree with Trump’s tariffs, they have to write the legislation. I find it hard to believe that those representatives from the farm states will push for tariffs that will end up hurting their constituents.

If the tariffs are a part of a treaty, then two-thirds of the Senate must agree.

I’m not suggesting that we should not impose tariffs, but that, when appropriate to our country’s well-being, they be established by the Congress, and not by the whim of the president.

Kenyon Riches

East Amherst