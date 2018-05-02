Letter: Starbucks letter writer should weigh black perspective

Starbucks letter writer should weigh black perspective

A letter in the April 25 edition of the Buffalo News wondered why the arrests at Starbucks were blown out of proportion. The writers stated that “if I hang there without making such a purchase, it’s called loitering.”

That may be true, but if you are meeting people there, and you want to wait until all are present before ordering, would you agree that you should be arrested? That’s what the two gentlemen who were arrested were doing. And there were other people in the restaurant sitting, and not ordering, and they weren’t arrested. The difference? The two arrested were black, the others white. Unless the writer has had experiences as a black man, he probably has no idea what he is talking about.

David Battaglia

Tonawanda