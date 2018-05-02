Lackawanna man pleads guilty on drugs, weapons charges

A Lackawanna drug dealer Monday pleaded guilty to drugs and weapons possession charges in Erie County Court.

Jose Bonilla, 48, pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Michael Pietruszka to three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lackawanna police officers executed a search warrant Aug. 11, 2017, at Bonilla's South Park Avenue residence and seized heroin, cocaine, three loaded handguns, more than $4,000 cash and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Bonilla admitted to possessing the heroin with intent to sell, as well as possession of the cocaine and handguns.

Bonilla, a second felony offender who pleaded guilty to the highest charges in the indictment, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 4