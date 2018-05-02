KOBERG, Maxine

KOBERG - Maxine Of Elba, Sunday, April 29, 2018, at age 72. Survivors include her children, Mindy (Adam) Keller of Rochester and Mike Koberg of Elba; two grandchildren, Christopher Keller and Allison Keller; one sister, Donna (David) Keech of Maryland; a niece, Donnelle (Alan) Keech of Maryland; a nephew, Darrell (Lynda) Keech of New York. Maxine is the wife of the late Marvin Koberg. Calling hours are Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main St., Batavia, where services will be at 1:00 PM also on Saturday. Maxine will be laid to rest in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Elba. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elba Fire Department, PO Box 58, 4 South Main Street, Elba, NY 14058. Please leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com