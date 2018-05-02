JOHNSON, Raymond L.

JOHNSON - Raymond L. Of West Seneca, NY, April 29, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (nee Bardo) Johnson; loving father of Kathleen Johnson, Thomas (Linda) and Paul (Eugenea) Johnson; predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 6th at 3PM at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo, NY. Mr. Johnson was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and the West Seneca American Legion Post #735. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Buffalo, NY.