Jamestown man found hiding in attic charged with felony criminal mischief

A Jamestown man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police were called to an address on Linwood Avenue to check on a woman who was reportedly being held against her will, Jamestown police said.

Investigators said that Christopher M. Belin, 27, had thrown the woman's cellphone out of a second-story window, breaking it. Officers found Belin hiding in the attic, police said.

He was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief.