HOWLETT, Amy J. (McBride)

April 30, 2018, of Holland, NY. Beloved wife of Sean L. Howlett. Cherished mother of Noah, Carson, Calvin and Harper Howlett. Dearest daughter of James and Paula McBride and daughter-in-law of Linda (Paul) Ebert and Michael (Patricia) Howlett. Dear sister of Sarah (Kenneth) Smith and Janel (Steve) Burke and the late James McBride and sister-in-law of Heather Howlett and Shannon Roblee. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, 46 N. Main Street, Holland, Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com