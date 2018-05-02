Homeroom Announcements: Wednesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Wednesday

1. Softball - Orchard Park at Clarence, 5 p.m.

No. 1 large school Orchard Park visits No. 5 Clarence in the top game on Wednesday's schedule. The Quakers won a 7-4 game over the Red Devils at home on April 24.

2. Baseball - Clarence at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

No. 2 large school Clarence heads to honorable mention Orchard Park for an ECIC I rivalry matchup. The Red Devils pulled out a 2-0 win in the first meeting on April 21.

3. Boys lacrosse - Clarence at Orchard Park, 5:30 p.m.

Continuing a theme today between these two rival programs, No. 3 Orchard Park hosts No. 9 Clarence in a Class A matchup.

4. Girls lacrosse - East Aurora at Eden, 4:45 p.m.

Defending Class D champ East Aurora visits sectional contender Eden in the top girls lacrosse game today.

Honor roll

- Baseball: Grand Island at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.

- Baseball: Williamsville North at Lancaster, 4:45 p.m.

- Softball: Kenmore West at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.

- Softball: Eden at Alden, 5 p.m.

- Softball: Williamsville North at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

