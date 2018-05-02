GIDLOW, Ronald J.

GIDLOW - Ronald J. Age 82, went to be with his heavenly Father on April 28, 2018, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, JoAnne (Moser) Gidlow. He was predeceased by his two children, Rhonda M. Gidlow and Ronald J. Gidlow, Jr.; his parents Robert and Hazel Gidlow; his brother Robert (JoeAnn) Gidlow. He is survived by a brother, Richard (Lucy) Gidlow; a brother-in-law Robert (Joyce) Moser; Beverly (late William) Valentine, the late Walter (Margaret) Moser and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ronald served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge and was a longtime member of Elks Lodge 346. Early on he raced boats, loved boating and was an avid golfer and a proud achiever of a hole in one! He enjoyed traveling and visited many countries and loved to cook, especially for family and friends. Friends may call at the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at Prince of Peace Church, 1055 North Military Road, Niagara Falls, at 11 AM, followed by entombment in Gate of Heaven. If desired, donations may be made in Mr. Gidlow's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or Community Missions.