Gov. Andrew Cuomo meets Russ Brandon in a private box before the game in the Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon at Bills annual predraft luncheon at Ralph Wilson Fieldhouse, April 16, 2013.
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Bills Head Coach Doug Marrone, left, President and CEO Russ Brandon, center, and General Manager Doug Whaley, right, Dec. 30, 2013.
(Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
Bills President Russ Brandon talks with Head Coach Doug Marrone during practice Dec. 24, 2014.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Bills President Russ Brandon, Buffalo Bills Owner Terry Pegula , Bills head coach Rex Ryan and Bills GM Doug Whaley at introductory news conference.
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills President Russ brandon Greets Fred Jackson prior to playing the Detroit Lions at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014.
(Harry Scull Jr/Buffalo News)
Kawika Mitchell poses for a photo with Dick Jauron, right, and Russ Brandon after signing with the Buffalo Bills. Photo taken Feb. 29, 2008.
(James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
New Sabres President Russ Brandon talks with the media at the First Niagara Center in Buffalo Monday, July 27, 2015.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Portrait of Doug Marrone, Russ Brandon, and Doug Whaley. Taken at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park on Wednesday, June 19, 2013.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon and Buddy Nix address the media at a press conference at the Ralph Wilson Media Room on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon and Doug Whaley talk on the sidelines before the Bills game against the Jets at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon and Mary Wilson chat after cutting the ribbon before the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon discusses with the media the team's uniform unveiling on Friday at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Thursday June 23,2011.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon in practice today at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2013.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Bills CEO Russ Brandon speaks to fans during the "State of the Bills" at the Hyatt in Buffalo Monday, March 28, 2011.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Russ brandon talking to Tom Donahoe before the Colts game.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Bills Chief Executive Officer Russ Brandon, walks along the side lines before the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
The Bills' Russ Brandon has a laugh with Doug Whaley during practice at St John Fisher in Pittsford Saturday, August 3, 2013.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills Russ Brandon and Dick Jauron talk to the media about the Bills first round pick Aaron Maybin in the Bills media Room at Ralph Wilson Stadium Field House on Saturday, April 25, 2009.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Bills First-round draft pick Shaq Lawson poses for a photo with Rex Ryan, Terry, Kim Pegula, Russ Brandon and Dough Whaley at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park on Friday, April 29, 2016.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Bills' President & CEO Russ Brandon speka to the media before the pre-draft press conference at Ralph Wilson stadium in Orchard Park Friday, April 25, 2014. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
The Buffalo Bills President Russ Brandon introduced Doug Marrone as their new coach today in the Buffalo Bills Media Room on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Buddy Nix introduces Buffalo Bills free-agent pass rusher Mario Williams at Ralph Wilson Field House Thursday, March 15, 2012 as Russ Brandon looks on.
John Hickey / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills Buddy Nix, Russ Brandon and Chan Gailey welcome back starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was the first player to walk into the Bills facility. The players were able to return at 10 am and he was there exactly at 10. Taken at Ralph Wilson Field House in Orchard Park on Tuesday July 26, 2011.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills Russ Brandon and Terry Pegula talk on the sideline during the first day of training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford on Friday, July 31, 2015.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills President and CEO Russ Brandon with Safety Aaron Williams after announcing contract extension for Williams at Ralph Wilson Fieldhouse Wednesday,March 5, 2014.
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Bills President Russ Brandon talks with Head Coach Doug Marrone during practice Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2014.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills GM Russ Brandon speaks in front of the Erie County legislators at the start of the Ralph Wilson Stadium tour in a media auditorium at said stadium on, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013.
(Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News)
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Bills President and CEO Russ Brandon speak prior to the Buffalo Bills newly formed stadium search group as they meet for the first time at the Buffalo Convention Center, Tuesday, April 1, 2014.
(Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)
Scott Berchtold, Senior Vice President of Communications and Russ Brandon Buffalo Bills President and CEO with Fans celebrating the life of Ralph Wilson at the Ralph Wilson Tailgate party memorial for Buffalo Bills Owner Ralph Wilson at Wings Flight parking lot in Orchard Park on Sunday,March 30, 2014.
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, President, Russ Brandon and GM ,Doug Whaley walk off the field prior to game action against the New York Jets at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016.
(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills President Russ Brandon signs autographs after the first day of training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford on Friday, July 31, 2015.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone and Russ Brandon walk onto the field for pre game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014.
(James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills President and CEO Russ Brandon speaks about postponement of the Toronto, Canada Series for the 2014-15 season at Ralph Wilson Fieldhouse Wednesday,March 5, 2014.
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills/Sabres President Russ Brandon speaks during the annual Prospectus Premiere at Salvatore's Italian Gardens in Cheektowaga Thursday, January 28, 2016.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills General Manager Doug Whaley speaks to the media with Team President Russ Brandon at the stadium in Orchard Park, Thursday, May 16, 2013.
BN
Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets Russ Brandon during a private tailgate party before the game against the New England Patriots at Ralph Wilson Stadium, Sunday Oct. 12, 2014.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon , second from left and Joe DiMarco of WINGS on right at the Ralph Wilson Tailgate party memorial for Buffalo Bills Owner Ralph Wilson at Wings Flight parking lot in Orchard Park, on Sunday,March 30, 2014.
(John Hickey / Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone, Doug Whaley general manager, first round draft pick Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins, and Russ Brandon president and chief executive officer on the files at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, on Friday, May 9, 2014.
(John Hickey / Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills Russ Brandon and Buddy Nix talk on the sideline during training camp today at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford on Thursday August 18,2011.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills Russ Brandon checks out his team from the sidelines at practice today at the Ralph Wilson Practice Field in Orchard Park,NJ on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Bills Annual predraft luncheon Russ Brandon at Ralph Wilson Fieldhouse Tuesday,April 16, 2013.
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)
From left, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, Bills President Russ Brandon and Bills owner Terry Pegula chat on the sidelines before the game against the Vikings at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills CEO and President Russ Brandon and Mary Owen representing the Bills walk up the stairs to the NFL meetings where Terry Pegula was approved to buy the Bills today at The Conrad hotel in New York City, N.Y. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon and Mary Wilson chat after cutting the ribbon before the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014. (James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Buddy Nix poses with Ralph Wilson and Russ Brandon after he introduced as the new General Manager of the Buffalo Bills at a press conference today at Ralph Wilson Stadium Media Room in Orchard Park, New York on Thursday December 31, 2009.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon and the entire Buffalo Bills football team did the ice water ALS u2018Ice Bucket Challengeu2019 after practice today at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
The Buffalo Bills first round pick's Aaron Maybin and Eric Wood pose for photos with Russ Brandon in the Bills media Room at Ralph Wilson Stadium Field House on Sunday April 26, 2009.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
E.J.Manuel was introduced to the media by Buddy Nix, Doug Marrone and Russ Brandon at the Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park on Friday, April 26, 2013.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills Chief Operating Officer Russ Brandon and Vice President of College Scouting Tom Modrak talk to the press today at the Bills media Room in Orchard Park NY on April 16,2008
bn
Buffalo Bills Russ Brandon talking to the press during the moving in to the dorms for the start of training camp Friday at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford NY Photo by Buffalo News Staff Photographer James P. Mccoy Taken July 24,2008
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
New Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula chats with Russ Brandon during a private tailgate party before the game against the New England Patriots at Ralph Wilson Stadium, Sunday Oct. 12, 2014.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
From left, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, Bills owner Terry Pegula and Bills President Russ Brandon chat on the sidelines before the game against the Vikings at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon President of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres talks with Tim Murray GM of the Buffalo Sabres at the HarborCenter on Friday, June 3, 2016.
(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Luke Russert with his mom Maureen Orth look at the plaque and plaza that was dedicated and renamed for Tim Russert . Russ Brandon of the Buffalo Bills made the annoucement at Ralph Wilson stadium in Orchard Park ,NY on Sunday November 30, 2008.
(James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
The Bills CEO Russ Brandon pushes a wheelbarrow of mulch through the mud as players and volunteers help to build a playground near the OLV school in Lackawanna Tuesday, October 23, 2012.
(Mark Mulville / Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills President Russ Brandon,(LEFT) and General Manager, Buddy Nix speaks to the media after Nix stepped down from his GM position ,on Monday, May 13, 2013.
(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
From left, Russ Brandon, niece Mary Owen, and Mary Wilson, wife of Ralph, watch the unveiling. The Buffalo Bills unveiled a life size sculpture of Ralph Wilson outside the stadium today Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015.
(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a lease agreement via tele communication conference with Russ Brandon, Mark Poloncarz and Lieutenant Governor Robert (Bob) J. Duffy. They announced a new lead agreement with the Buffalo Bills and New York State at the Buffalo Bills Media Room today on Friday, Dec. 21, 2012.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a lease agreement via tele communication conference with Russ Brandon, Mark Poloncarz and Lieutenant Governor Robert (Bob) J. Duffy. They announced a new lead agreement with the Buffalo Bills and New York State at the Buffalo Bills Media Room today on Friday, Dec. 21, 2012.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills Russ Brandon, Tom Modrak and head coach Dick Jauron talk about drafting Leodis McKelvin in teh first round in the media room today in Orchard Park on April 26, 2008.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Bills Head Coach Doug Marrone, left, Preisdent and CEO Russ Brandon, center, and General Manager Doug Whaley, right, Monday, Dec. 30, 2013.
(Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills Russ Brandon, Buddy Nix and Dough Whaley on the sidelines in night practice today at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford,NY on Monday, Aug. 18, 2014.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon holds up a Buffalo Bills helmet that he is giving to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Bills and the New York State announced a new lease agreement at the Buffalo Bills Media Room on Friday, Dec. 21, 2012.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills running back Boobie Dixon (26) greets team owner Terry Pegula, left, and team president Russ Brandon, center, looks on before the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Bills President Russ Brandon, left, and owner Terry Pegula walk on the sidelines before the game against the Vikings at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon, President of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, and Pegula Sports and Entertainment after announcement Paul McCartney will be coming to Buffalo's First Niagara Center October, 22, 2015, at (716) in Buffalo, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015.
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon, President of the Buffalo Bills/Buffalo Sabres speaks during a press conference at Ralph Wilson Stadium announcing that Buffalo has been awarded World Juniors Hockey tournament in 2018 Friday, Dec. 4, 2015.
(Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills General Manager Doug Whaley, center, Team President Russ Brandon, right, and Head Coach Doug Marrone, right, stand outside the stadium after the press conference announcing his appointment to his new position at the stadium in Orchard Park, Thursday, May 16, 2013.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson, center, talks about his contract extension, with CEO Russ Brandon, left, and General Manager Buddy Nix, right, during a press conference at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, Monday, March 5, 2012.
(Buffalo News file photo)
Buffalo Bills Tom Gibbons, Russ Brandon,Buddy Nix Doug Whaley, and Chuck Cook pose for a photograph at a press confernce at the Buffalo Bills Team Meeting/Draft Room in Orchard Park, New York on Wednesday May 11,2011.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone invited Darnell Barton, a city bus driver in Buffalo that helped save a woman's life into the locker room before the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
Russ Brandon and Buddy Nix address the media at a press conference at the Ralph Wilson Media Room on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with Bills president Russ Brandon as they leave the funeral for Ralph Wilson, Jr. at the Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian church in Detroit Saturday March 29, 2014.
(Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Buffalo Bills Russ Brandon gives one of the new uniforms to Army Specialist Nick Stone in the lockeroom before the unveiling. The Buffalo Bills introduced their new uniforms today at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Friday June 24, 2011.
(James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)
E.J. Manuel walks out of the tunnel for the first time as a Buffalo Bill. He was introduced to the media by Buddy Nix, Doug Marrone and Russ Brandon at the Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park on Friday, April 26, 2013.
(James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News)
Allen Corbett, Vice President of AEG Live, left, Russ Brandon, President of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive, Byron Brown, Mayor of Buffalo announce Paul McCartney will be coming to Buffalo's First Niagara Center October, 22, 2015, at (716) in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015.
(John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Thurman Thomas, left, Russ Brandon, center, and John Marzo, right, arrive for the funeral for Ralph Wilson, Jr. at the Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian church in Detroit Saturday March 29, 2014.
