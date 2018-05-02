Elbers Landscaping buys former D'Youville chiropractice center on Main

D'Youville College's former Chiropractic Health Center on Main Street has been acquired by the owners of Elbers Landscape Service, who plan to expand their operation across Huntington Avenue to take over part of the former college medical building.

The Hornung family, through their Leroy Halbert Associates, paid $800,000 last week to buy the property at 2900 Main from the school, just two weeks after D'Youville closed the health center and relocated its business to a similar clinic at the Erie County Medical Center.

The 9,800-square-foot building is located on Main, just south of Hertel Avenue. It was built in 1960, on 0.62 acres, according to public records. It has underground parking in the basement.

Elbers, which dates back to 1919, has been at its current site since 1920, and was operated by the Elbers family until 1980. That's when they sold it to James E. Hornung Sr., who had worked for the company since 1972. The company is currently owned managed by Hornung, his wife, Elizabeth, their son, Jim Hornung Jr., and his wife.

Jim Hornung Jr. said the business will occupy half of the L-shaped former D'Youville building, taking up the larger portion of the one-story facility while leasing out the rest to a medical tenant. He would not identify the other tenant yet because the lease won't be finalized for a few more days.

Elbers offers landscaping and snowplowing services, and also operates a garden center and a sister company, Great Lakes Athletic Fields, which puts down natural-turf playing fields. The company employs 45 full-time workers and has about 25 seasonal employees right now, though it grows to more than 100 during the winter months.

The business previously expanded its office space into a house it owns behind the garden center, but "we maxed out the space" after adding more sales and operations employees, Hornung said. The family considered leasing other space in the area until "this opportunity came up and we were able to jump on it," he added.

"We needed more room to expand," he said. "Being directly across the street, it's a building we've watched forever. My father remembers when the building was built."