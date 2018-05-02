DeRUBES, Antoinette "Toni"

DeRUBES - Antoinette "Toni"

Of Niagara Falls on April 27, 2018. Daughter of the late Tito (Dave) and Rose (Capocetta) San Lorenzo. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank DeRubes, in 2011. Mother of Cynthia Barone, Gail (Deacon Gary) Terrana and John (Julie) DeRubes. Grandmother of Richard (Rachel) Barone, Gary (Abigale) Terrana, Maria (Travis) Stoey, Frank, Brian and Sean DeRubes. Great-grandmother of Giovanni, Gianna, Lucianna, Addison and Carter. She was predeceased by her brother, Sonny (Marge) San Lorenzo. Visitation on Friday, May 4th from 4-8 PM at M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 5th at 10 AM at St. Raphael Roman Catholic Church, 3840 Macklem Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.