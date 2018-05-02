COPELAND, Merlyn Edward

COPELAND - Merlyn Edward 76, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday (April 25, 2018), surrounded by family under the care of Niagara Hospice. Mr. Copeland was born in North Tonawanda on June 13, 1941 to Edward and Celeste (Sattleberg) Copeland. Mr. Copeland was US Army Veteran, a Civil Engineer, for Tonawanda Coke, in his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, NASCAR, crossword puzzles, and Model Railroader. Merlyn is survived by his daughters Christine (Glenn) Redmon, Wendy Moore, and grandfather of Officer Nicholas Moore. Friends may call Saturday (May 5, 2018) from 2-3 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where funeral services will follow. If desired memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, of the Niagara County SPCA.