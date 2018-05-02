Construction delays opening of RT 16 Chicken Shack

The Elma fried chicken restaurant from the owners of Blue Lantern Lounge has hit construction delays, pushing its estimated opening back.

Plans to put a beer garden behind the RT 16 Chicken Shack have been scratched for now, said owner Tom Pease, who also owns Blue Lantern Lounge with his wife Donna.

That refocused his attention on the second floor of the structure.

"Since we're putting 80 seats upstairs, we had a structural engineer come out," Pease said. "Now we'll have to support the second floor with steel beams."

The location, 6272 Seneca St., Elma, is a two miles east of Blue Lantern, 5120 Seneca St. The building was built in 1870, as a country store.

The construction has pushed the opening date past April, as originally hoped. Now he'd hoping to be open in June.

The restaurant's menu is ready, though. Fried chicken will be sold in regular or spicy style. Three pieces of chicken, a breast, thigh and drumstick, plus two side dishes and a biscuit, would go for $11.

The list of sides includes collard greens, southern-style green beans, mac and cheese, corn and chili, dirty rice, rice and beans, black-eyed peas, and sweet potato fries.

The upside of the delay is that it's given them time to perfect the spicy fried chicken and other recipes, Pease said.

"When somebody orders the hot, I still want them to be able to enjoy the sides," said Pease. "These sides are spectacular, and if you go too hot, you kill your taste buds."

