CELKA, Francis "Sookie"

CELKA - Francis "Sookie"

Of Hamburg, entered into rest April 30, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia A. (nee Cheney); devoted father of JoAnn (Gerald) Hartnett and the late Donald (Jennifer) Cylka; cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Russel (Liz), James and Donald (Sara); great-grandfather of Cory; loving son of the late Zofia Piwowarska; dear brother of the late Joseph Cylka and Albert (Virginia) Makeyenko; best friend of Doris Grice; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com