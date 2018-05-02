BURGASSER, George C.

BURGASSER - George C. Passed suddenly on April 29, 2018. Born on June 2, 1954 to the late George A. Burgasser and Irma Burgasser Thiele. George was a proud father and grandfather. He was a retired Assistant United States Attorney with the United States Attorney's office Western District of New York, where he served with distinction. George spent part of his career as an Attorney with the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, Niagara County District Attorneys office and Niagara County Sheriff's Department. George loved cars, especially Corvettes, muscle cars and European autos, and was a Master Judge for the National Corvette Restorers Society. He was also a member of the Tonawanda's Exchange Club, Elks Club and Eagles Club. George is survived by his wife, Becky (Archibald) Burgasser; two sons, G. Aaron and Jonathan (Pamela Vaillancourt); three grandchildren, Benjamin, Elliott and Audrey Burgasser; sisters Joanne (Donald) Gatz, Patricia (William) Doebler; and brother R. Thomas (Elizabeth) Burgasser. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family will receive visitors on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St. North Tonawanda. Funeral services on Friday at 10:00 AM in St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. Private burial to follow at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, North Tonawanda, NY.