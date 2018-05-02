[BN] Blitz newsletter: Will Russ Brandon be remembered as the face of The Drought?

You won't have Russ Brandon to kick around anymore, Bills fans.

Tim Graham's bombshell report sheds light on Brandon's abrupt resignation as managing partner and president of the Pegula sports empire:

Kim Pegula on Friday informed Brandon an internal investigation was being conducted. Two sources with knowledge of the investigation said it was triggered by allegations of inappropriate relationships with female employees. When confronted by Kim Pegula, the sources said, Brandon denied any such relationships, but the investigation indicated he was deceitful about that and other job-related issues that were uncovered.

Vic Carucci's analysis: "Russ Brandon's 20-year run as an executive with the Buffalo Bills produced some amazing accomplishments on the business side and colossal failure on the football end. Fans will forever see him as the face of The Drought, as the primary reason the Bills went 17 excruciating years without making the playoffs before their wild-card appearance after last season."

No Thanks: Terry and Kim Pegula released a written statement confirming they had accepted Brandon's resignation and made no mention of his contributions to the franchise.

Russ Brandon's statement: "I have been contemplating transitioning out of my role for some time. My goal when the Pegula’s purchased the franchise was to reach 20 years with the Bills in which I achieved this past November. Given where we are from a timing standpoint, particularly with the conclusion of the NFL Draft, now seems like the time to make that transition. As grateful as I am for the amazing experience and the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work with the past two decades, I am just as anxious for the professional opportunities that lie ahead."

Sabres perspective: On the hockey side, advertising increased and attendance dropped off during Brandon's three-year tenure, John Vogl writes.

Back to football: Jay Skurski takes a look at how the Bills can address their need at wide receiver.

From UB walk-on to NFL contract: Bishop-Timon St. Jude graduate Demone Harris signed with Tampa Bay after expecting to be a late-round draft choice, "but I'm used to coming in with a chip on my shoulder," the defensive end said.

Early odds: Coming out of the draft, the Bills are a 100/1 long shot to win the Super Bowl, and you can get 8/1 odds on Josh Allen to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

