Bisons can't solve Camarena in loss to RailRiders

Modest as it was, that Bisons two-game win streak is over. Buffalo (7-9) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and left-hander Daniel Camarena, 7-1, Tuesday night at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.

The RailRiders took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning when the first five batters reached against Bisons lefty Ryan Borucki (1-3). A solo home run by ex-Bisons catcher Erik Kratz and a two-round double by Kyle Higashioka highlighted a three-run fifth for the home side.

The 25-year-old Camarena (1-1) pitched seven innings, shutting out the Bisons on five hits, striking out six.

Lopes still hot: International League batting leader Tim Lopes of the Bisons went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles, giving him 24 hits for the season and raising his batting average to .453.

Roster moves: Infielder Devon Travis was optioned to the Herd from Toronto and right-hand pitcher Murphy Smith was activated off the DL. Toronto reaclled infielder Gift Ngoepe and left pitcher Matt Dermody went on the DL.

Next: Right-hander Sam Gaviglio (0-0, 2.30) will start for the Bisons against lefty Nestor Cortes (0-1, 9.64) in today’s series finale (Radio 1520, 10:35 a.m.) Buffalo will begin a seven-game homestand against Syracuse at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday.