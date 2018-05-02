BAXTER, Nancy M. (Conroy)

BAXTER - Nancy M. (nee Conroy)

Of Orchard Park, left to be in heaven, April 30, 2018, to be with mom, Genevieve. Sadly, I leave behind my beloved husband, Douglas A. Baxter; my dearest dad, Donald Conroy; loving brother and friend, Ronald (Barbara) Conroy; dearest sisters, Diane (Richard) Wojtowicz, Karen (Bill Evans) Van de Veld; and my sweet niece and nephews, Katie, Kraig and Kyle. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Nancy was employed for many years at the former American Dry Cleaners of Orchard Park. A very special thank you to all of the staff at Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com