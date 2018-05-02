7 vying for 3 seats on Williamsville School Board

The seven candidates vying for three seats on the Williamsville Board of Education have been invited to participate in a public forum Thursday.

The forum hosted by the district's PTSA Council begins at 7 p.m. in the district office boardroom, 105 Casey Road, East Amherst. Candidates will make opening statements, then respond to questions submitted by audience members. The session concludes about 9 p.m. with closing statements from each candidate.

The three top vote-getters on May 15 will be elected to serve three-year terms on the School Board beginning in July. The candidates are (in order of how they will appear on the ballot):

Robert Campo, an instructor at Erie Community College and father of three, including a 2016 East High graduate and a 10th-grader at East.

Dawn M. Fletch, a new business development manager and recruiter for AP Professionals of Western New York and mother of two.

Michael Littman, chairman and associate professor for the business department at SUNY Buffalo State and father of two North High graduates. Littman served previously on the board for nine years.

Toni Vazquez, an incumbent, owner and practice administrator at Urban Family Practice in Buffalo. She is the mother of four children, including two East High graduates and a sixth-grader at Transit Middle.

Shawn Lemay, an incumbent, is president and CEO of Sound & Theater/S&T Enterprises of Western New York and current president of the School Board. He is the father of two, including a South High graduate and a junior at South.

Eric Borenstein is a retired performing arts executive who ran symphony orchestras around the country. He is the father of a South High graduate.

Mark Mecca, an incumbent, is a school psychologist for Buffalo Public Schools and the father of a preschooler.

A special meeting and the annual budget hearing will precede the forum at 6 p.m.

The budget vote and election is May 15 in the Williamsville North High School gymnasium, 1595 Hopkins Road, Amherst. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.