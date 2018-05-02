7 vying for 3 seats on Williamsville School Board
The seven candidates vying for three seats on the Williamsville Board of Education have been invited to participate in a public forum Thursday.
The forum hosted by the district's PTSA Council begins at 7 p.m. in the district office boardroom, 105 Casey Road, East Amherst. Candidates will make opening statements, then respond to questions submitted by audience members. The session concludes about 9 p.m. with closing statements from each candidate.
The three top vote-getters on May 15 will be elected to serve three-year terms on the School Board beginning in July. The candidates are (in order of how they will appear on the ballot):
- Robert Campo, an instructor at Erie Community College and father of three, including a 2016 East High graduate and a 10th-grader at East.
- Dawn M. Fletch, a new business development manager and recruiter for AP Professionals of Western New York and mother of two.
- Michael Littman, chairman and associate professor for the business department at SUNY Buffalo State and father of two North High graduates. Littman served previously on the board for nine years.
- Toni Vazquez, an incumbent, owner and practice administrator at Urban Family Practice in Buffalo. She is the mother of four children, including two East High graduates and a sixth-grader at Transit Middle.
- Shawn Lemay, an incumbent, is president and CEO of Sound & Theater/S&T Enterprises of Western New York and current president of the School Board. He is the father of two, including a South High graduate and a junior at South.
- Eric Borenstein is a retired performing arts executive who ran symphony orchestras around the country. He is the father of a South High graduate.
- Mark Mecca, an incumbent, is a school psychologist for Buffalo Public Schools and the father of a preschooler.
A special meeting and the annual budget hearing will precede the forum at 6 p.m.
The budget vote and election is May 15 in the Williamsville North High School gymnasium, 1595 Hopkins Road, Amherst. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
