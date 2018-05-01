WILLETT, Pearl M. (Flanders)

April 28, 2018, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, at the age of 94; beloved wife of the late Robert J. Willett; dearest mother of Rosemary (Gordon) Cordier, Irene Willett and the late Robert W. Willett; sister of the late William (late Ruth) Flanders; also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call Thursday, May 3, from 9-10 AM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will follow at 10.