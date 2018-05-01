Will South's Greg Dolan earns state Player of the Year honors in Class A

Williamsville South senior guard Greg Dolan has been named state Player of the Year in Class A for boys basketball by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Dolan, a three-time first team All-Western New York selection and the 2017-18 Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year, averaged 28.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.1 steals and 6.9 assists per game in helping the Billies post a 19-4 record. South won 18 of its last 20 games en route to reaching the Section VI Class A-1 final, where it dropped a four-overtime decision, 97-95, to West Seneca West.

The state POY selection caps a four-year career in which Dolan scored 2,019 points and also set program records for career rebounds, assists and steals in helping South reach four straight sectional finals, two Far West Regionals (2015 and 2016) and a state semifinal (2016).

Dolan made the jump after earning second team All-State last year.

Dolan is the second local basketball player this season to earn a state Player of the Year honor. East's Willard Anderson shared the honor in Class D.

Dolan, who will play a year of post-graduate basketball at Northfield Mount Hermon Prep School in Massachusetts, wasn't the only Western New York talent honored as the All-State teams in Classes A and AA were unveiled with the area landing at least one player on the top three teams in Class A.

Dolan's fellow All-WNY first team pick Noah Hutchins of Park School earned first team All-State in Class A. Also from Park, Dan Scott earned second team All-State, while West Seneca West's Juston Johnson – another first team All-WNY pick – garnered third team All-State.

Trevor Book of North Tonawanda earned seventh team All-State. Other honorees were Bishop Timon-St. Jude's Julian Cunningham (ninth team) and Master Radford (13th team), Canisius' Jayce Johnson (10th team) and Austin James (15th team), Park's Brandon Smith (12th team) and St. Joe's Jack Capen (13th team).

Honorable mention selections were Bo Sirieka (St. Francis), Daesean Ashley (Amherst), Adrian Baugh (West Seneca West), Ray Blackwell (Maryvale), Kyle Burley (Pioneer), Zamari Mitchell (West Seneca East), Ray Mushat (South Park), Jonathan Park (Lake Shore) and Alex Wayland (West Seneca West).

In Class AA, only five players from West of Section II Albany area earned spots among the top 50 in the state. Niagara Falls eighth-grader Roddy Gayle was one of them. He was picked for the All-State's 10th team. Other honorees include Frontier's Kyle Ebert (13th team) and Clarence's River Reinhardt (14th team).

Honorable mention selections were Quran DuBois (Niagara Falls), Willie Lightfoot (Niagara Falls) and Marcus Rojas (Jamestown).

